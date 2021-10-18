COVID cases multiply in region

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County has one of the highest COVID positivity rates in all of New York.

According to county data, comparing it to state data, here’s what we found: St. Lawrence County’s positivity rate is now at 9.9 percent.

As of Sunday, Cattaraugus County in western New York had the highest rate at 9.7 percent.

Since St. Lawrence County’s most recent report last Friday, COVID has infected another 150 people. There are 24 hospitalizations.

In Jefferson County, 142 new cases were reported. There are 23 hospitalization.

Lewis County has yet to report its numbers.

