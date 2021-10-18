Joyce G. (Lemieux) Sutter, 88, of Ogdensburg

Mrs. Sutter passed away at St. Joseph’s Home on Saturday evening October 16, 2021. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Mass for Joyce G. (Lemieux) Sutter, age 88 of Ogdensburg will be held at 10:00am on Thursday (October 21, 2021) at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Entombment will follow at Foxwood Memorial Park.

Mrs. Sutter passed away at St. Joseph’s Home on Saturday evening October 16, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Fox & Murray Funeral Home.

Surviving are her children Steven (Karen) Lemieux of Ogdensburg, Mark (Patrice) Lemieux of Ogdensburg, Jacqueline Lemieux of Ogdensburg and Jeannine (Bruce) Kline of Ladies Island, SC; grandchildren Steven Lemieux, Tyler Lemieux, Jennifer Woods, Jocelyn Doyle, Adam Lemieux, Julia Lemieux and Dustin Kline; several great grandchildren; one sister Lynne Wilbur of Syracuse along with many nieces, nephews & cousins.

Her husband John Sutter; two brothers Paul & Kevin Gadoua and a sister Grace Chesbrough predeceased her.

Joyce was born on July 17, 1933 in Malone NY, a daughter of the late Ernest & Velma (Griffin) Gadoua. She graduated from St. Regis Falls Central School in 1950 and the College of Saint Rose in Albany NY in 1954 with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. Additional certifications included school nurse teaching and practical nurse teaching. Her master’s degree in Education was complete in 1980. Her employment included public health nursing, school nurse teaching, staff and private duty nursing and practical nurse teaching from 1954 until 1989. She retired in 1989 as coordinator of the health occupations programs at St. Lawrence Lewis BOCES.

During her retirement she was a cancer survivor, volunteer in Asheville, NC and the Richard E. Winter Cancer Center in Ogdensburg. During her life, she was devoted to the care of her rescue dogs schnauzers. She and her husband John enjoyed traveling and the many trips they took across the United States and to Australia.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph’s Home, 950 Linden Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

