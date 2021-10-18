Kimberlee Trainham, 55, of Watertown

Kimberlee Trainham 55, born February 19, 1966 passed away Friday, October 15, 2021 in Daytona Beach Florida. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Kimberlee Trainham 55, born February 19, 1966 passed away Friday, October 15, 2021 in Daytona Beach Florida. Her sudden death has shocked us all, she seemed so healthy and full of life.

She was “authentically unique " as she would say but everyone loved her just the way she was, flaws and all. Kimberlee touched so many lives through her journey. She enjoyed her morning bike rides, camping with her brother Joe, cooking, and time spent at the Ocean, it was her happy place.

Kimberlee’s “Gbabies” were her whole world, they were always on an adventure, Mimi showed them how to live their best life alongside her. She will be missed dearly, but with Kim it’s never goodbye its see you later.

Kimberlee is survived by her parents Katherine Plante and Joseph plante, her children Heather (Andrew) and Ryan Trainham, and her adopted daughter Amber (Eric) Polk, grandkids Avery, Abel, Ameliah, Mason and Madison DeMarco and Ally, Carly and Jamison Staie, her brothers Joseph Plante, Christopher Plante, David (Terri) Plante, Timothy (Kathy) Plante and sister Kathy (Scott) Plante-Hunt, Her life long best friends Crystal (Scott) Heath, Barbra Jo Soluri, and Barbra (Micheal) Ellis-Plante, along with many nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her niece Tammy Plante.

Kimberlee’s services will be held in Watertown New York at Reed and Benoit funeral home day and time TBD.

