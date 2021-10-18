Advertisement

Kimberlee Trainham, 55, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Kimberlee Trainham 55, born February 19, 1966 passed away Friday, October 15, 2021 in Daytona...
Kimberlee Trainham 55, born February 19, 1966 passed away Friday, October 15, 2021 in Daytona Beach Florida.(Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Kimberlee Trainham 55, born February 19, 1966 passed away Friday, October 15, 2021 in Daytona Beach Florida. Her sudden death has shocked us all, she seemed so healthy and full of life.

She was “authentically unique " as she would say but everyone loved her just the way she was, flaws and all. Kimberlee touched so many lives through her journey. She enjoyed her morning bike rides, camping with her brother Joe, cooking, and time spent at the Ocean, it was her happy place.

Kimberlee’s “Gbabies” were her whole world, they were always on an adventure, Mimi showed them how to live their best life alongside her. She will be missed dearly, but with Kim it’s never goodbye its see you later.

Kimberlee is survived by her parents Katherine Plante and Joseph plante, her children Heather (Andrew) and Ryan Trainham, and her adopted daughter Amber (Eric) Polk, grandkids Avery, Abel, Ameliah, Mason and Madison DeMarco and Ally, Carly and Jamison Staie, her brothers Joseph Plante, Christopher Plante, David (Terri) Plante, Timothy (Kathy) Plante and sister Kathy (Scott) Plante-Hunt, Her life long best friends Crystal (Scott) Heath, Barbra Jo Soluri, and Barbra (Micheal) Ellis-Plante, along with many nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her niece Tammy Plante.

Kimberlee’s services will be held in Watertown New York at Reed and Benoit funeral home day and time TBD.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Dr. Asim Kichloo
Watertown doctor describes Powell’s death as ‘outlier’
Shirley Ann Morrill of Hermon, age 89, passed away October 16, 2021 at the United Helpers...
Shirley Ann Morrill of Hermon, 89, of Hermon
Wallace C. LaClair, 88, of Fults Rd., passed away, Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Samaritan...
Wallace C. LaClair, 88, of Evans Mills
Candles
Mary A. Eldridge, 79, of Massena

Obituaries

Candles
Celebration of Life: Gilbert “Gil” Jones, 91, of Ogdensburg and formerly of Potsdam
Mrs. Sutter passed away at St. Joseph’s Home on Saturday evening October 16, 2021.
Joyce G. (Lemieux) Sutter, 88, of Ogdensburg
Candles
Graveside Service: Elizabeth H. Youngs, 96, of Clayton
Candles
Celebration of Life: Robert A. Williams, 93, of Clayton
Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn: feedback on reopening border, foster parents & message of love
State police say a woman on drugs crashed a stolen pickup truck through the Valero Gas...
Police: woman on drugs crashes stolen vehicle into Pulaski store