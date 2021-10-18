Mary F. Bach, 92, formerly of Lowville

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mary F. Bach, 92, formerly of Sunset Drive, Lowville, passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Hospice of Jefferson County, Watertown.

Surviving are her son, Donald R., Jr., daughter-in-law, Susan Braren Bach of Ilion, NY, her grandchildren, Michael Bach of Houston, TX, David Bach and his wife, Jennifer of Atlanta, Georgia and two precious great-granddaughters, Emerson and Avery. Mary is also survived by many nieces and nephews on both sides of her family. She is predeceased by her husband of seventy years, Donald R. Bach Sr.; a daughter, Martha; three sisters and four brothers.

She was born on February 1, 1929 in Emporia, VA, daughter to Wallace C. and Mary G. Thorpe Parker. She married Donald R. Bach on October 4, 1946 at Emporia Baptist Church in Emporia, VA. They moved to New York, where Mary received her Licensed Practical Nursing degree in 1965 and worked for Dr. O’Campo and Dr. Domingo, at the Lewis County General Hospital for many years before retiring.

Mary was a loving wife and caring mother who enjoyed gardening and sewing. She took great pride in her job as a nurse and cared for all of her patients deeply.

She was an active member of Lowville Baptist Church.

Calling hours are from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. with the funeral at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Cedric Broughton, Interim Pastor of Lowville Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will follow the funeral, in Hillside Cemetery, Champion at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary’s memory to the Lowville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 89, Lowville, NY 13367.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

