Nearly two-thirds of NY’ers fully vaccinated against coronavirus

Vaccination being administered. (Source: CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The latest federal figures show nearly two-thirds of New York residents are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

About 12.7 million of New York’s 20 million residents are fully vaccinated, according to data released Saturday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vaccination rates are highest in the southern and eastern part of New York state: more than three-quarters of residents in Hamilton County in the Adirondacks are fully vaccinated.

But vaccination rates are lowest in western and central counties: just 38% are fully vaccinated in Allegany County.

