New Watertown restaurant aims to bring diners downtown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A new Watertown restaurant hopes to get more people interested in downtown.

Empire Square opened recently, serving what it calls southern fusion style food, like chicken and waffles.

The restaurant showcases eclectic decor and a Prohibition style cocktail bar.

The owner, a military veteran, has owned the building for 15 years. This is her second restaurant in the location.

Vonnette Monteith says she’s hoping Empire Square adds to the options downtown.

“So that when people are thinking where are we going to eat tonight, they’re not thinking Sackets Harbor - it’s beautiful - or Clayton. They’re thinking oh, we need to go downtown. There’s a bunch of stuff downtown. We’re going to go downtown and see what we can find,” she said.

Monteith hopes to educate diners on the history of downtown and her building, built in 1855. She says it has been home to different restaurants for more than 100 years.

