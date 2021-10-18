North country airports get chunk of $20M in state funding

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Governor Kathy Hochul announced 24 public-use airports across New York, including 4 in the north country, are getting $20.7 million in state funding.

She said the money will be used to improve safety and promote business development, among other things.

Here’s what airports in the tri-county region are getting:

Watertown International Airport in Jefferson County - $1.5 million toward the safe removal/disposal of the existing aged fueling facility and construction of a new state-of the-art above ground refueling facility

Massena International Airport in St. Lawrence County - $900,000 toward the rehabilitation of an existing airport facility for New York State Police and New York State Power Authority operations

Ogdensburg International Airport in St. Lawrence County - $900,000 toward the purchase of emergency backup generators; enhancements to security, access and communications systems; and safety related equipment

Potsdam Municipal Airport in St. Lawrence County - $500,000 to deploy new security technologies, including new gates, access control and security camera systems, and parking area improvements

