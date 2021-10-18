Advertisement

North country airports get chunk of $20M in state funding

A plane lands at Watertown International Airport
A plane lands at Watertown International Airport(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Governor Kathy Hochul announced 24 public-use airports across New York, including 4 in the north country, are getting $20.7 million in state funding.

She said the money will be used to improve safety and promote business development, among other things.

Here’s what airports in the tri-county region are getting:

  • Watertown International Airport in Jefferson County - $1.5 million toward the safe removal/disposal of the existing aged fueling facility and construction of a new state-of the-art above ground refueling facility
  • Massena International Airport in St. Lawrence County - $900,000 toward the rehabilitation of an existing airport facility for New York State Police and New York State Power Authority operations
  • Ogdensburg International Airport in St. Lawrence County - $900,000 toward the purchase of emergency backup generators; enhancements to security, access and communications systems; and safety related equipment
  • Potsdam Municipal Airport in St. Lawrence County - $500,000 to deploy new security technologies, including new gates, access control and security camera systems, and parking area improvements

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Car Crash
New York resident dies in fatal crash on Wolfe Island
The family of one of the teens who was in the truck that crashed in Watertown Thursday night...
Mother thanks soldiers for heroic rescue in Thursday night crash
New information has been released about the fiery crash on Arsenal Street in Watertown that...
Witnesses say an illegal turn and speeding caused Arsenal Street crash
An Ogdensburg woman knows how it feels when Publishers Clearing House comes knocking.
Ogdensburg woman wins Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Samaritan Medical Center
Samaritan announces affiliation with Buffalo cancer center
Dr. Asim Kichloo
Watertown doctor describes Powell’s death as ‘outlier’
Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn: feedback on reopening border, foster parents & message of love
State police say a woman on drugs crashed a stolen pickup truck through the Valero Gas...
Police: woman on drugs crashes stolen vehicle into Pulaski store