Police: woman on drugs crashes stolen vehicle into Pulaski store

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PULASKI, New York (WWNY) - State police say a woman on drugs crashed a stolen pickup truck through the Valero Gas Station/Sunshine Mini Mart in Pulaski on Sunday.

Troopers allege 29-year-old Cayla Newcombe from the town of Granby failed to stop at the end of the Interstate 81 southbound off-ramp, exited the roadway and drove into the business at 3323 Maple Avenue.

An employee inside the store was treated and released from Oswego Hospital.

Police said the vehicle Newcombe was driving had been reported stolen from a home in the village of Lacona.

Newcombe was unhurt and take to Oswego County Jail to await arraignment.

She was charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and first-degree reckless endangerment.

Newcombe was also charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, reckless driving, and speeding.

State police say a woman on drugs crashed a stolen pickup truck through the Valero Gas Station/Sunshine Mini Mart in Pulaski on Sunday.(State Police)
State police say a woman on drugs crashed a stolen pickup truck through the Valero Gas Station/Sunshine Mini Mart in Pulaski on Sunday.(State Police)

