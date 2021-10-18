Samaritan announces affiliation with Buffalo cancer center

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center has announced a new clinical affiliation with a well-known cancer center.

That affiliation is with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, the only facility in upstate New York designated by the National Cancer Institute as a comprehensive cancer center.

Roswell Park officials were in Watertown Monday to help make the announcement.

The two sides say telemedicine will allow Samaritan to tap into Roswell resources and offer north country cancer patients access to the latest approaches and best practices in cancer treatment.

Samaritan President and CEO Thomas Carman said the new affiliation will not affect staffing or day-to-day care at the hospital.

Two medical oncologists at SMC will continue to provide care for their patients at the Walker Center for Cancer Care location in Watertown.

Samaritan will continue to own and operate the Walker Center.

See SMC’s full news release

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.