Samaritan Keep Home, Summit Village have positive COVID tests

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Keep Home is seeing “an outbreak” of COVID-19, with 13 residents testing positive. Separately, a staff member at Samaritan Summit Village has also tested positive for the virus.

In a posting to Samaritan Keep Home’s Facebook page from the weekend, Samaritan officials note no other resident has tested positive, and that of the 13 who did, only one is showing signs of being ill. They have all been isolated for the time being, and Samaritan officials note that contact tracing is underway.

No visitation has been allowed at Samaritan Keep Home since October 6, because of staff members testing positive.

A staff member at Samaritan Summit Village tested positive over the weekend, forcing officials to halt family visits for both the skilled nursing and assisted living sections of the facility Monday, while the rest of the staff and residents are tested.

