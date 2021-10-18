Shirley Ann Morrill of Hermon, 89, of Hermon

Shirley Ann Morrill of Hermon, age 89, passed away October 16, 2021 at the United Helpers Maplewood Facility in Canton. (Source: Funeral Home)

HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Shirley Ann Morrill of Hermon, age 89, passed away October 16, 2021 at the United Helpers Maplewood Facility in Canton.

A funeral service will be held at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton, NY at 1:30 pm on Sunday October 24, 2021, followed by burial at the Hermon Cemetery. Calling hours for family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Saturday October 23, 2021 from 3:00 to 6:00 pm. Masks are requested for the service and visitation.

Shirley was born on April 29,1932 in Lyons, NY. She was raised in Harrisville by Floyd and Margaret Leonard, and later lived with Jim and Betty Brice, Dekalb. She graduated from Dekalb High School in 1950. Shirley married Gerald Morrill, her husband of 58 years, on July 7,1954 in Philadelphia, NY.

Shirley was a loving wife and devoted mother. She and Jerry raised their family on a dairy farm in West Hermon. She served as a member of the Hermon-Dekalb Central School Board, president of the school’s PTA, and was a longtime leader of the Hermon Harvesters 4-H Club. After they sold the farm in 1986 and moved to the village of Hermon, Shirley worked as a home health aide until 2018.

Shirley is survived by five children, Thomas (Barbara) Pasadena, MD, LuAnn (Tom) Hilts Saugerties, Carol (Roger) Hudson Colton, Andrew (Alice) Little Falls, and Steven (Jill) Dekalb Junction; fifteen grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren; a sister, Gladys Jackson, AZ, and brother-in-law James Morrill, FL.

Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Jerry, in 2012, by two children, Robert and Linda, brothers Lewis and Floyd Leonard, and brother-in-law Stanley Morrill Jr.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that friends and family make donations in Shirley’s memory to the Clear Path for Veterans in recognition of all veterans including her son. Donations may be made in the name of Shirley Morrill at their web site at www.clearpath4vets.com.

The Morrill family would like to extend their gratitude to the United Helpers Maplewood Nursing Home in Canton for their thoughtful care of Shirley. They would also like to thank Dr. Reason of Gouverneur for his years of care.

