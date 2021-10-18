Advertisement

Sunday Sports: JCC Men and Women take the turf VS Jamestown

In men’s college soccer action from JCC, the Cannoneers hosted Jamestown Community College...
By Rob Krone
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In men’s college soccer action from JCC, the Cannoneers hosted Jamestown Community College Sunday.

Jamestown gets on the board first when Louis Hurst redirects the pass in front into the back of the net: 1-0 Jayhawks.

Jamestown was looking to add to it’s lead, but Kyle Gaumes comes up with the great stop on the penalty kick.

Moments later, Jamestown makes it 2-0 when Hurst scores his 2nd of the game. Jamestown wins 4-0.

In the late game at JCC, the Lady Cannoneers also hosted Jamestown.

In the 1st half, JCC gets on the board first when Hailey Cunningham comes up with the loose ball in the box and connects: 1-0JCC.

Moments later, it is Cunningham tickling twine: 2-0 JCC. Cunningham had 4 goals on the day as JCC beat Jamestown 5-1.

In women’s college volleyball from SUNY Canton, the Lady Roos hosted SUNY Delhi.

SUNY Canton would close out their season by falling to SUNY Delhi in straight sets by scores of 25-16, 25-22 and 25-18.

Alyssa Adams led SUNY Canton in the loss with 6 kills and Victoria Norton had 5. Bailey Nadeau added 11 assists in the setback.

The seedings for Section 3 soccer championships have been announced, you can find the schedule below:

Boys’ Section 3 Class A Soccer

  • Watertown VS Central Square / Indian River - Friday @ 6 PM Watertown
  • Carthage At Whitesboro - Tuesday @ 7 PM Whitesboro

Boys’ Section 3 Class B Soccer

  • South Jefferson VS Oneida - Wednesday @ 6 PM Adams
  • Lowvile VS General Brown - Wednesday @ 5:30 PM Lowville

Boys’ Section 3 Class C Soccer

  • Thousand Islands At Waterville - Wednesday @ 6 PM Waterville
  • Beaver River At Utica Academy of Science - Wednesday 3 PM Utica

Boys’ Section 3 Class D Soccer

  • Belleville Henderson VS Mater Dei / Poland - Friday @ 3 PM Belleville
  • Lyme At DeRuyter - Friday @3 PM DeRuyter

Girls’ Section 3 Class A Soccer

  • Watertown At Whitesboro - Thursday @ 6 PM Whitesboro

Girls’ Section 3 Class B Soccer

  • South Jefferson VS General Brown - Thursday @ 6 PM Adams
  • Lowville VS Mexico - Wednesday @ 7:30 PM Lowville

Girls’ Section 3 Class C Soccer

  • IHC VS Tully / Sandy Creek - Thursday @ 6 PM Watertown
  • Beaver River VS Pulaski - Thursday @ 6:30 PM Beaver Falls
  • South Lewis VS Thousand Islands - Tuesday @ 6 PM Turin

Girls’ Section 3 Class D Soccer

  • Lyme VS Sackets Harbor / Oriskany - Thursday @ 3 PM Chaumont
  • Belleville Henderson VS Otselic Valley - Tuesday @ 3 PM Belleville
  • Copenhagen VS Hamilton - Tuesday @ 5 PM Copenhagen

