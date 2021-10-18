Terry R. Davis, 77, of Potsdam

Terry R. Davis, age 77, of Potsdam, New York passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021 at the Canton Potsdam Hospital while surrounded by his loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Terry R. Davis, age 77, of Potsdam, New York passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021 at the Canton Potsdam Hospital while surrounded by his loving family. A visitation for Terry will be held Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Garner Funeral Service, 10 Lawrence Ave., Potsdam, New York. A funeral mass will occur Friday, October 22, 2021 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam, New York with Rev. Joseph Giroux celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. There will be a luncheon at the Elk’s Lodge to follow. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.garnerfh.com__;!!M2D_dUfSiN4E!aFqLJ3kdwoikZMwuMw45LfmyeT75qDcoE07Jt3fJYGRDkkcOONj39VxtFkpWDyRRSfGVkJjR$ [garnerfh[.]com] for the Davis family. A full obituary will follow.

