Terry R. Davis, 77, of Potsdam

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Terry R. Davis, age 77, of Potsdam, New York passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021 at the Canton Potsdam Hospital while surrounded by his loving family.(Source: Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Terry R. Davis, age 77, of Potsdam, New York passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021 at the Canton Potsdam Hospital while surrounded by his loving family. A visitation for Terry will be held Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Garner Funeral Service, 10 Lawrence Ave., Potsdam, New York. A funeral mass will occur Friday, October 22, 2021 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam, New York with Rev. Joseph Giroux celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. There will be a luncheon at the Elk’s Lodge to follow. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.garnerfh.com__;!!M2D_dUfSiN4E!aFqLJ3kdwoikZMwuMw45LfmyeT75qDcoE07Jt3fJYGRDkkcOONj39VxtFkpWDyRRSfGVkJjR$ [garnerfh[.]com] for the Davis family. A full obituary will follow.

