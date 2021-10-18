Wake-up weather: it gets better (just not yet)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Be patient.

A little more rain may come our way today. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and overcast, with a high in the upper 40s. Look for more clouds tonight, and an overnight low which dips down to a chilly 37 and then...

Sunshine. Both Tuesday and Wednesday, and a pleasant high both days in the 60s. Nice. The overnight lows both nights are in the low 50s,

The downside? The rain comes back Thursday. On the other hand, Thursday will be in the mid-60s, which isn’t shabby for this time of year.

If this keeps up, we’ll get through October without ever touching freezing temperatures, which is a rarity.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.