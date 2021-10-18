Advertisement

Wake-up weather: it gets better (just not yet)

By Beth Hall
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Be patient.

A little more rain may come our way today. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and overcast, with a high in the upper 40s. Look for more clouds tonight, and an overnight low which dips down to a chilly 37 and then...

Sunshine. Both Tuesday and Wednesday, and a pleasant high both days in the 60s. Nice. The overnight lows both nights are in the low 50s,

The downside? The rain comes back Thursday. On the other hand, Thursday will be in the mid-60s, which isn’t shabby for this time of year.

If this keeps up, we’ll get through October without ever touching freezing temperatures, which is a rarity.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Car Crash
New York resident dies in fatal crash on Wolfe Island
The family of one of the teens who was in the truck that crashed in Watertown Thursday night...
Mother thanks soldiers for heroic rescue in Thursday night crash
New information has been released about the fiery crash on Arsenal Street in Watertown that...
Witnesses say an illegal turn and speeding caused Arsenal Street crash
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Things were quiet in Watertown, and five Fort Drum soldiers were heading home from dinner....
5 Fort Drum soldiers help at Arsenal Street crash Thursday night

Latest News

Watertown City Hall
Watch Watertown city council meeting live tonight
Watertown church members spent Sunday spreading joy
Sunday Sports: JCC Men and Women take the turf VS Jamestown
Boo at the Zoo brings some early Halloween spirit