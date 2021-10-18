Wallace C. LaClair, 88, of Evans Mills

Wallace C. LaClair, 88, of Fults Rd., passed away, Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Wallace C. LaClair, 88, of Fults Rd., passed away, Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY.

Born on June 18, 1933 in Worth, NY, he was a son of Harold and Rosa Lapp LaClair and a 1951 graduate of Watertown High School.

He entered the US Navy in 1951 and was Honorably Discharged in 1955.

Wallace married Joan M. Cousins July18, 1954 at Asbury United Methodist Church, Watertown, NY, with Rev. Donald Boyd, officiating.

He worked as a mechanic most of his life, retiring from Niagara Mohawk in 1993 after 25 years of service. In his earlier years he worked for Air Brake, Watertown, NY, as a lathe operator, Quick Motors, Watertown, NY, as a mechanic and Ken Brown and Sons, Theresa, NY, as a delivery driver and mechanic.

Wallace was a member of the Brownville American Legion, former member of the Antwerp Drum and Bugle Corp. He was also a member of the Theresa Fire Dept. and Pamelia Fire Dept.

He enjoyed traveling, fishing, gardening and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Joan; a daughter and son-in-law, Tina and Mark Uebler, Evans Mills, NY; two sons and two daughters-in-law, David and Connie LaClair, Watertown, NY, Philip and Jill LaClair, Evans Mills, NY; eight grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren.

His parents and three brothers, Alden, Robert and Vernon LaClair passed away previously.

There will be a Celebration of Life service at a later date. Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

Donations may be made to the Brownville American Legion, 101 Washington Street, Brownville, NY 13615 or to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.

