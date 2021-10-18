Advertisement

Watch the Watertown city council meeting here tonight

WWNY Watertown City Council considers parking kiosks, single-stream recycling
WWNY Watertown City Council considers parking kiosks, single-stream recycling
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown city council meets tonight at 7 PM.

You can watch the council meeting here at wwnytv.com, courtesy of Steve Weed Productions.

Among the subjects scheduled for discussion tonight: the money the city is making from the sale of electricity generated at the city’s hydro plant.

The city budgeted $330,000 for the first three months of the year (the city’s budget year starts in July), but instead it has made $1.6 million. That’s a tribute to the wet weather we had this summer.

The city council will consider hiring a consultant to help it market electricity from the hydro plant, once the city’s contract with National Grid expires at the end of the decade. The city stands to lose millions of dollars when that happens.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Car Crash
New York resident dies in fatal crash on Wolfe Island
The family of one of the teens who was in the truck that crashed in Watertown Thursday night...
Mother thanks soldiers for heroic rescue in Thursday night crash
New information has been released about the fiery crash on Arsenal Street in Watertown that...
Witnesses say an illegal turn and speeding caused Arsenal Street crash
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Things were quiet in Watertown, and five Fort Drum soldiers were heading home from dinner....
5 Fort Drum soldiers help at Arsenal Street crash Thursday night

Latest News

Vaccination being administered. (Source: CNN Newsource)
Nearly two-thirds of NY’ers fully vaccinated against coronavirus
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Wake-up weather: it gets better (just not yet)
Watertown City Hall
Watch Watertown city council meeting live tonight
Watertown church members spent Sunday spreading joy