Watch the Watertown city council meeting here tonight

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown city council meets tonight at 7 PM.

You can watch the council meeting here at wwnytv.com, courtesy of Steve Weed Productions.

Among the subjects scheduled for discussion tonight: the money the city is making from the sale of electricity generated at the city’s hydro plant.

The city budgeted $330,000 for the first three months of the year (the city’s budget year starts in July), but instead it has made $1.6 million. That’s a tribute to the wet weather we had this summer.

The city council will consider hiring a consultant to help it market electricity from the hydro plant, once the city’s contract with National Grid expires at the end of the decade. The city stands to lose millions of dollars when that happens.

