Watertown doctor describes Powell’s death as ‘outlier’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown physician says Colin Powell’s death from COVID-19 complications should be seen as an “outlier.”

Samaritan Medical Center’s Dr. Asim Kichloo says Powell’s age and the fact he was also being treated for blood cancer played a big role.

Powell was a former Secretary of State. The 84-year-old also served as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

In a social media announcement, Powell’s family said he was fully vaccinated against the COVID.

Dr. Kichloo says Powell’s death should be seen as an outlier, and people should still get the COVID vaccine.

“The data clearly shows that if you are vaccinated, the chances of you getting severe illness, or a very negative outcome, which is a death in this case, is five to six times less. So, the data is clearly proving that,” he said.

Dr. Kichloo urges people to get an additional dose of the COVID vaccine if they’re eligible for it.

