Advertisement

Watertown doctor describes Powell’s death as ‘outlier’

Dr. Asim Kichloo
Dr. Asim Kichloo(WWNY)
By Keir Chapman
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown physician says Colin Powell’s death from COVID-19 complications should be seen as an “outlier.”

Samaritan Medical Center’s Dr. Asim Kichloo says Powell’s age and the fact he was also being treated for blood cancer played a big role.

Powell was a former Secretary of State. The 84-year-old also served as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

In a social media announcement, Powell’s family said he was fully vaccinated against the COVID.

Dr. Kichloo says Powell’s death should be seen as an outlier, and people should still get the COVID vaccine.

“The data clearly shows that if you are vaccinated, the chances of you getting severe illness, or a very negative outcome, which is a death in this case, is five to six times less. So, the data is clearly proving that,” he said.

Dr. Kichloo urges people to get an additional dose of the COVID vaccine if they’re eligible for it.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Car Crash
New York resident dies in fatal crash on Wolfe Island
The family of one of the teens who was in the truck that crashed in Watertown Thursday night...
Mother thanks soldiers for heroic rescue in Thursday night crash
New information has been released about the fiery crash on Arsenal Street in Watertown that...
Witnesses say an illegal turn and speeding caused Arsenal Street crash
An Ogdensburg woman knows how it feels when Publishers Clearing House comes knocking.
Ogdensburg woman wins Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn: feedback on reopening border, foster parents & message of love
State police say a woman on drugs crashed a stolen pickup truck through the Valero Gas...
Police: woman on drugs crashes stolen vehicle into Pulaski store
A positive COVID test, visitation suspended for Samaritan Summit Village
Samaritan Keep Home, Summit Village have positive COVID tests
COVID testing
Samaritan seeks to expand COVID testing