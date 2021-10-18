Wet summer caused money to pour in at Watertown’s hydroelectric plant

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - More money than Watertown expected poured in from its hydroelectric plant. City officials made the call this summer to not pull the plug on the cash flow.

Monday morning rain has the Black River’s water moving and Watertown’s hydroelectric plant working.

“As of this morning, all units fully operational,” said Watertown City Engineer Mike Delaney.

Those units are three turbines. A wetter than usual summer kept them spinning throughout that season.

“Very rare. It was good for us now because we’re generating power when we typically wouldn’t,” said Delaney.

And power generates cash. Watertown expected the plant to bring in $331,000 from July to September.

It wound up with nearly $1.6 million.

Delaney says the call was made in the early summer to postpone a planned project on a piece of the plant meant to keep debris out of the turbine chambers - a project deemed not critical for operations, but one that would have dried up a rare opportunity.

“There would have been significant revenue loss given the flows that we have,” said Delaney.

Watertown may be seeing a wave of unexpected revenue coming from its hydroelectric plant right now, but city officials are still planning for 2030, when a lucrative contract with National Grid, which makes this money all possible, runs out.

“We’re going to need to sell our electricity in another manner, most likely on the open market,” said Watertown City Manager Ken Mix.

He says one company is already helping explore this option. City council is expected to vote Monday night on bringing in an engineering firm for the more technical aspects.

But Mix says don’t expect the open market to match the current contract.

“It has the potential for creating quite a shock to our income stream in 2030,” he said.

As for the project at the hydroelectric plant, Delaney says it’s now anticipated for next summer.

