Your Turn: feedback on reopening border, foster parents & message of love

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After 19 months, the northern border will reopen to fully vaccinated Canadians in early November:

This is the best news ever!

Carrie Conger

I’m excited for everyone’s friends and relatives! It took way to long for this to happen!

Laura Tyndall

Not thrilled that they will be back down here shopping when we locals already have a hard enough time getting goods.

Tammy Peck Malin

A Jefferson County couple is complaining about the St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services. Erica and Jamison Porter say they were outspoken and their foster children were taken in retaliation for it:

They aren’t the only foster parents this has happened to. It’s multiple families.

Andrea Murray

How do you know that they are telling the truth?

Sam Johnson

A full investigation needs to be conducted.

Tim Crowley

Messages of love and support filled Watertown’s Public Square Sunday as members of one church made it their mission to spread joy to the community:

I was given a nice little bottle of Burrville cider, which was much appreciated.

Rosalind Lopez

So nice to see things like this in our community!! Thank you for caring!

Zina M Soluri Ramey

