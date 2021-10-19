Advertisement

Carthage Area Hospital expanding walk-in clinic

Carthage Area Hospital's walk-in clinic
Carthage Area Hospital's walk-in clinic(WWNY)
By Keir Chapman
Published: Oct. 19, 2021
TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - Carthage Area Hospital is working to put more services in one spot.

It’s the goal of an expansion project happening now at the hospital’s walk-in clinic.

Think of the facility like an urgent care.

Primary care and cardiology services will move to the building when work wraps up. That’s expected next January.

A hospital spokesperson says this project is part of the larger plan to build a brand new $86 million facility to house almost everything.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding our footprint and be able to offer these services. And again, this is all part of our replacement project. So, we’re still moving on this even though we haven’t broken ground on the actual replacement project,” said Taylour Scanlin, marketing director, Carthage Area Hospital.

She says the hope is to have that ground breaking next spring.

