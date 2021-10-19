Advertisement

Croghan man dies after being injured in crash

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT
CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - A Croghan man died Saturday, after being injured in a crash one week earlier.

Gary D. Genito III, 21, of the Erie Canal Road, died “due to complications of an automobile accident,” according to his obituary.

Genito was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital on October 9 after he was thrown from his pick-up truck. Lewis County Sheriff’s deputies said he was driving on Erie Canal Road and went off the road. The truck struck a tree and overturned, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Genito had been involved in another rollover crash on October 1, again, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. In that crash, Genito was driving a car on Erie Canal Road and didn’t make it around the curve. The vehicle rolled over.

Genito was later found at his home.

