Deborah A. Gravlin, 69, of Madrid

MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Deborah A. Gravlin, 69, a resident of Hardscrabble Road, Madrid, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Mrs. Gravlin passed away Tuesday morning at her home surrounded by her family. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Deborah A. Gravlin.

