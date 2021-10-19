Deborah A. Gravlin, 69, of Madrid
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Deborah A. Gravlin, 69, a resident of Hardscrabble Road, Madrid, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Mrs. Gravlin passed away Tuesday morning at her home surrounded by her family. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Deborah A. Gravlin.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.