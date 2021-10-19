Advertisement

Deborah A. Gravlin, 69, of Madrid

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Deborah A. Gravlin, 69, a resident of Hardscrabble Road, Madrid, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood.  Mrs. Gravlin passed away Tuesday morning at her home surrounded by her family.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Deborah A. Gravlin.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

A dog at the Jefferson County SPCA
Jefferson County SPCA sees rare event: all dogs adopted
Mr. Smith passed away at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center on Tuesday morning (Oct 19, 2021)...
Robert H. Smith Sr., 91, of Ogdensburg
Randy Kerwin, 62, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Randy Kerwin, 62, of Gouverneur
Joshua James Jeremiah Johnson, 43, of 703 Coffeen St., passed away October 17, 2021 after...
Joshua James Jeremiah Johnson, 43, of Watertown
Mr. LaRue passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021, at Colonial Park Rehabilitation & Nursing...
Gary LaRue, 76, of Ogdensburg

Obituaries

Gas pump
State Republicans want state’s gas tax suspended
Raymond Douglas Barney, 87, of West Remington St., Black River, NY, passed away October 18,...
Raymond Douglas Barney, 87, of Black River
Thomas “Tommy” Richard Sweredoski, 39, of Janesville, CA, formerly of Lowville passed away...
Thomas “Tommy” Richard Sweredoski, 39, of Lowville
Doris (Dottie) Brown, 95, affectionately called “Grandma Cookie”, passed away Sunday October...
Doris (Dottie) Brown, 95, of Ellisburg
Shirley Ann (Hinckley) Spellacy, 83, of County Route 29, Canton, NY died at her home while in...
Shirley Ann (Hinckley) Spellacy, 83, of Canton