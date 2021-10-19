Doris (Dottie) Brown, 95, of Ellisburg

Doris (Dottie) Brown, 95, affectionately called “Grandma Cookie”, passed away Sunday October 17th, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center with her family at her side. (Source: Funeral Home)

ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - Doris (Dottie) Brown, 95, affectionately called “Grandma Cookie”, passed away Sunday October 17th, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center with her family at her side.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Sunday, November 7th, 2021 at the Don Rounds American Legion Post 586, 10 So. Main St., Adams, NY 13605 beginning at 1 pm. Burial will be held for the convenience of the family in Woodside Cemetery, Belleville.

She was born February 10th, 1926 in the Town of Ellisburg, a daughter to Everett and Bertha Pearl Crandall Eastman. She graduated from Belleville Central School in June of 1943. She married Howard Brown, son to Allen and Doris Hedger Brown, February 18, 1944 at the Belleville Methodist Church with Rev. Miles Hutchinson officiating.

Dottie and Howard took to housekeeping in half of the Brown family home, where she lived for 71 years until the farm was sold in 2015. She then moved to the Adams Senior Citizen Country View Apartments on May 5th, 2015.

Dottie was a 4-H leader for a year. Later she was an assistant Girl Scout leader and Scout leader in Belleville for over 20 years. She was a Girl Scout neighborhood chairperson and secretary for South Jefferson area.

She was active in the Home Bureau, the Modern Square dance club and the Union Academy alumni association.

Dottie enjoyed yardwork at the farm, mowing and trimming. She enjoyed genealogy and updating the Hedger and Eastman family lineage books. She enjoyed traveling around the United States, visiting 46 states, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Canada.

Dottie is survived by her children, Joan (Joel) Burley, Doug (Debbie) Brown, Rose (Mike) Reff and Marjorie Patterson. She has 14 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren with a third great great grandchild on the way. She is predeceased by Husband Howard, five brothers Gerald, Carl, Charles, Harry and Paul Eastman.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Union Academy Alumni Association, PO Box 129, Belleville, NY 13611 or to the South Jefferson Rescue Squad, PO Box 126, Adams, NY 13605.

Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.

