Eurkea Day - Play Review - Syracuse Stage

Jonathan Spector’s play Eureka Day was enjoying much success with multiple regional productions, then the pandemic hit. For many people this meant financial ruin, for others emotional ruin. For Spector it may be a blessing in disguise because now that live theater is back his play is eerily timely. Faced with a mumps outbreak the small executive board of an elite, private elementary school in the San Francisco Bay area, who appear to be aggressively inclusive, must decide if a mandatory mumps vaccination will be enacted. This prescient premise years before COVID will no doubt get the play produced more, but what lies underneath of the vaccination debate is really what the play is about.

Eureka Day is the first full live production of Syracuse Stage in nineteen months, and I was so happy to attend this quality production directed by SS artistic director Robert Hupp. Eureka Day School has made it a point to diversify their board, and the actors who play the board members are all equally great. Spector’s dialogue is like verse with few sentences finished or even punctuated. This is off putting at first, but as the play progresses, you realize the author’s intention. It creates a feeling of unease, and you begin to realize that the like the dialogue the play wants to keep you ungrounded as it goes from hysterical comedy to disturbing drama.

Eureka Day is a play of ideas rather than characters, and although it is provocative, more character empathy might have rendered more resonance at the ending, but the plays moxie and intelligence certainly make it worth a visit. It’s topical subject matters: the perils of an obsession with being PC and desperately inclusive and the contentious debate of vaccination vs. anti-vaxxers.

As always, all technical and artistic components are top notch, and the overall experience is fantastic. Kudos to the design team and the special effects and projection team, for the outrageous scene in the first act, it was wildly inventive.

