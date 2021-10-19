Evelyn L. Scee, 92, formerly of Hailesboro

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Evelyn L. Scee, age 92, formerly of Hailesboro, passed away on October 16, 2021 at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown.

Honoring Mrs. Scee’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Evelyn was born on March 2, 1929 in Watertown. She was a daughter of the late Floyd and Clarabelle (Cook) Slye. She attended a one-room schoolhouse in Watertown and graduated from Watertown Center High School.

She married Richard E. Scee on February 17, 1980. The couple lived in Edwards and Hailesboro before moving to Montana where they built their own log cabin upon Mr. Scee’s retirement in 1993. Evelyn moved back to Northern New York not long after Richard’s death on October 29, 2002.

Mrs. Scee had worked as a Nurse’s Aid for Mercy Hospital in Watertown and also delivered Meals-On-Meals for the Edwards Nutrition Center. In her free time, Evelyn enjoyed search word and crossword puzzles.

Her survivors include two sons; Lee P. Smith of Gouverneur, Edward T. Smith of DeGrasse, sisters; Mrs. Stan (Marleen) Bartlett of Rochester, Mrs. John (Marilyn) Quigley of Rochester, and brothers; and Kermit and Barbara Slye of Fairport. Evelyn is also survived by three grandchildren.

Evelyn is predeceased by siblings, Eleanor Slye, Floyd “Sonny” and Gerald Slye.

