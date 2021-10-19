Advertisement

Gary D. Genito, III, 21, of Croghan

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Gary D. Genito, III, 21, of the Erie Canal Road, died Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Upstate...
Gary D. Genito, III, 21, of the Erie Canal Road, died Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, due to complications of an automobile accident.(Source: Funeral Home)

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Gary D. Genito, III, 21, of the Erie Canal Road, died Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, due to complications of an automobile accident.

Gary was born on July 18, 2000 in Lowville the son of the late Gary Dean Genito, Jr., and the late Christine A. Larkins. He was a graduate of Beaver River Central School. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed riding dirt bikes, 4 wheelers, going camping and fishing with family and friends.

He is survived by his grandparents, Gary D. (Sherry) Genito, his sisters and brothers, Courtney A. Genito, Tonya (Anthony) Point, Robert Hoch, Cody Simmons, Shenaya (Deion) Jones, his great grandmother, Joyce A. Genito, his friend, Taylor Ames, his aunts, uncles, nieces, a nephew, and cousins.

Gary is predeceased by his parents, and his uncle Mark.

Calling hours will be on Wednesday, October 20th from 6 to 8:00pm at the Sundquist Funeral Home. Private burial will be in Beaches Bridge Cemetery.

On-line condolences of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Jo-Ann A.”Pete” Ritner, 89, of Alexandria Bay
John Stewart “Jack” Ducat, 92, passed away at his home on St. Lawrence Park Rd. early Sunday...
John Stewart “Jack” Ducat, 92, of Alexandria Bay
Michael P. Tubolino, 67, of High St. passed away on Saturday October 16, 2021.
Michael P. Tubolino, 67, of Watertown
Campaign signs for Andrew Moses and Alexander Lesyk.
SLC family court judge candidates say they’ll put children first

Obituaries

COVID-19 Deaths
COVID leaves 2 more people dead in St. Lawrence County
Lewis County Sheriff Arrest
People living in tents allegedly burglarized Lewis County store
Carthage Area Hospital's walk-in clinic
Carthage Area Hospital expanding walk-in clinic
Mike Skelly
Trial date set for Ogdensburg mayor
WWNY
Learn how to extend the vegetable growing season
FILE
Croghan man dies after being injured in crash