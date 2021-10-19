Gary D. Genito, III, 21, of Croghan

Gary D. Genito, III, 21, of the Erie Canal Road, died Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, due to complications of an automobile accident. (Source: Funeral Home)

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Gary D. Genito, III, 21, of the Erie Canal Road, died Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, due to complications of an automobile accident.

Gary was born on July 18, 2000 in Lowville the son of the late Gary Dean Genito, Jr., and the late Christine A. Larkins. He was a graduate of Beaver River Central School. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed riding dirt bikes, 4 wheelers, going camping and fishing with family and friends.

He is survived by his grandparents, Gary D. (Sherry) Genito, his sisters and brothers, Courtney A. Genito, Tonya (Anthony) Point, Robert Hoch, Cody Simmons, Shenaya (Deion) Jones, his great grandmother, Joyce A. Genito, his friend, Taylor Ames, his aunts, uncles, nieces, a nephew, and cousins.

Gary is predeceased by his parents, and his uncle Mark.

Calling hours will be on Wednesday, October 20th from 6 to 8:00pm at the Sundquist Funeral Home. Private burial will be in Beaches Bridge Cemetery.

On-line condolences of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

