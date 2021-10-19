Gary LaRue, 76, of Ogdensburg

Mr. LaRue passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021, at Colonial Park Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Rome, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Gary LaRue, age 76, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, October 22, 2021, with Deacon Mark Lalonde officiating at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be held from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral services of Friday, October 22, 2021. Mr. LaRue passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021, at Colonial Park Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Rome, NY.

Gary is survived by his wife, Marilyn LaRue of Ogdensburg, NY; two sons, John LaRue of Ogdensburg, NY and Philip LaRue of Syracuse, NY; two grandchildren, Jocelyn Anne LaRue of Massena, NY and Landon J. LaRue of Massena, NY; three sisters, Patricia Bouchard and her husband, Bob, of Waddington, NY, Ann Winters of Ogdensburg, NY, and Marilyn Barton of Ogdensburg, NY; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is predeceased by his parents, and two brothers, Donald LaRue, and Francis J. LaRue.

Gary was born on January 13, 1945, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of the late Joseph F. and Selma (Denny) LaRue of Ogdensburg. He attended local schools in the Ogdensburg area. Gary was employed at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse as a security guard until his retirement. He married the former Marilyn Recore on July 19, 1997.

Gary enjoyed playing BINGO and was a lover of animals. He enjoyed visiting with his dear friends, Mike Bradley of Canada, John and Bonnie Oaks of Ogdensburg and best friend and former best man, Dale D. LaMay of Ogdensburg, and loved to frequent Burger King and visit with staff. Gary will be remembered for always putting a smile on everyone’s face and joking around with others.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.