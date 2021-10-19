Joshua James Jeremiah Johnson, 43, of Watertown

Joshua James Jeremiah Johnson, 43, of 703 Coffeen St., passed away October 17, 2021 after losing a long battle with addiction. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joshua James Jeremiah Johnson, 43, of 703 Coffeen St., passed away October 17, 2021 after losing a long battle with addiction.

He was born on March 26, 1978 in Saratoga Springs, NY, son of Kenneth David Johnson and Tanya Marlene Collins.

He attended Watertown High School and while in school he volunteered at the local nursing homes. He worked a short time for John Granger Paving in Watertown and also volunteered at Urban Mission.

Joshua was the only son of Tanya Tibbles, they were best friends and his mother’s whole world. Josh loved to laugh, lie, dance, dress up, fishing, bonfires and playing basketball. He loved animals especially his cat, Lyric and dog, Ellie Adele Keif. He loved to make everyone laugh and you could see that each and every day on Facebook when he would post something crazy or funny. His favorite saying was “Smiles are Free!!

Among his survivors are his two children, Jordan Johnson and Legend Johnson; his loving mother, Tanya M. Tibbles, of Watertown; companion, Carrie Zeno, of Watertown; four sisters, Kenna Johnson, of Georgia, Kenny Jo Johnson, of Watertown, Cherie Johnson, of Alabama, Miah Johnson; two brothers, John Michael Johnson and KJ Johnson; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Calling hours will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, October 21st at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown.

Burial will take place in Brookside Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Donations may be made in Joshua’s memory to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

