Learn how to extend the vegetable growing season

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A class is coming up to show you how to get the most out of your vegetable growing season.

Michele Ledoux of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to talk about it. Watch her interview above.

The class will be held October 27 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the JCC Educational Center at 7395 East Road in Lowville.

Vegetable specialists Judson Reid and Elisabeth Hodgdon will discuss maximizing vegetable yields in high tunnels to get the most out of the growing season.

Growing in high tunnels offers several benefits: reduced disease pressure; warmer temperatures and greater environmental control; increased crop yield, and season extension.

However, managing high tunnel crops differs in comparison to field crops in several ways. Careful attention to irrigation, soil fertility, ventilation, variety selection, and pruning methods are needed to grow quality crops.

In the program, Reid will discuss common pitfalls seen on farms and how to avoid them so that your tomatoes, cucumbers, and other warm season crops continue to produce quality crops throughout the summer and into the fall.

Hodgdon will end the program by presenting variety trial research on early spring high tunnel salad cabbages and sprouting broccoli. These brassica crops present an opportunity to increase May and June retail market offerings.

The cost of the class is $10 if you pre-register, or $20 if you walk in that day.

Organizers ask that you register by October 25. Here’s the link to sign up.

If you have questions, contact Mellissa Spence at email: mms427@cornell.edu or phone:315-376-5270.

This program is sponsored in part by the Northern NY Agricultural Development Program.

