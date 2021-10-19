Michael P. Tubolino, 67, of Watertown

Michael P. Tubolino, 67, of High St. passed away on Saturday October 16, 2021. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael P. Tubolino, 67, of High St. passed away on Saturday October 16, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown.

Michael was born on September 8, 1954 to Frank and Marion (Langlois) Tubolino. He graduated from Watertown High School. He worked as a foreman at the New York Air Brake for 27 years. He married Jayne Lynch on October 14, 1978. An adventurer, Mike travelled to many parts of the United States. He was a music enthusiast. He loved fishing. A sports fanatic, he always rooted for the NY Giants and the Yankees, but also enjoyed watching golf and basketball. He enjoyed being outside and worked at the Tubolino family greenhouses in his youth and his friend’s vineyard for many years in adulthood. He was a loyal friend and enjoyed a daily beer with his friends at the Hitchin Post. Mike chose to live simply, walking more often than driving, reading the newspaper daily, often choosing not to have a cell phone, but always carrying phone numbers of those he cared about in his wallet. Being a grandfather was his greatest joy.

Michael is survived by his son Frank (Betsy Vrooman) Tubolino, Evans Mills; siblings James (Becky) O’Brien, Watertown, Larry Ritter, ZephyrHills FL, Gary (Kelly) Ritter, Watertown, Cynthia (Donald) Schmidt, West Bend WI, and Melia Tubolino Rudd, Potsdam; granddaughters Abby and Bella; and several nieces and nephews. Michael is predeceased by his parents Frank and Marion Tubolino, and brothers Leonard O’Brien and Brian O’Brien.

Calling hours will take place at Cleveland Funeral Home, 404 Sherman St. Watertown, NY 13601 from 4pm-7pm with a memorial service at 7pm on Wednesday October 20, 2021. A memorial of life will follow at The Hitchin Post Tavern in his honor. “NO TEARS, JUST SMILES” It’s what he would have wanted.

Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.