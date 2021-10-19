Advertisement

‘Mix & Match’ COVID boosters may be coming

COVID shot being prepared.
COVID shot being prepared.(WRDW)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration could allow people to mix and match COVID-19 shots for a booster.

According to the New York Times, the agency is preparing to OK getting a different brand of booster shot than the one a person initially received.

The FDA might note that getting the same vaccine as a booster is preferable, but it is not planning to recommend one shot over the other, the Times reported.

The National Institutes of Health presented early information to the FDA’s vaccine advisers on Friday.

The info is from an ongoing study showing it didn’t matter which vaccine people got first versus which booster they got. Any combination was deemed safe and showed a revved up immune response.

Mixing boosters may also provide a strong response to the delta variant.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Car Crash
New York resident dies in fatal crash on Wolfe Island
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Colin Powell dies at age 84
Empire Square
New Watertown restaurant aims to bring diners downtown
An Ogdensburg woman knows how it feels when Publishers Clearing House comes knocking.
Ogdensburg woman wins Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes

Latest News

Gov. Kathy Hochul
Poll: NY’s new governor getting mixed reviews
High school sports graphic
Tuesday morning sports: great save, and lots of scores
City of Watertown hydroelectric plan
Watertown city council hires help for hydro plant
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Today’s weather: a fine fall day