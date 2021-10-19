People living in tents allegedly burglarized Lewis County store

TOWN OF GREIG, New York (WWNY) - Two people living in tents are accused of burglarizing a Lewis County store and fleeing on bicycles when police tried to arrest them.

The sheriff’s office alleges Jesse Lee and Rebecca Lynch, no ages released, broke into the Greig Store in the town of Greig on October 11.

Later that day, officials said they found the suspects living in camping tents in the yard of a home in the town of Lyonsdale.

According to police, a search warrant of the tents turned up property reported stolen from the store, along with drug paraphernalia.

Items reported stolen in two other unrelated thefts were also recovered, officials said.

On October 15, officers found Lee and Lynch. The two allegedly tried to avoid arrest by riding off on bicycles, then fleeing on foot before they were caught.

Both face multiple charges including burglary, grand larceny, resisting arrest, and methamphetamine possession. Lee and Lynch were arraigned and released on their own recognizance.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.