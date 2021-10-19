Advertisement

People living in tents allegedly burglarized Lewis County store

Lewis County Sheriff Arrest
Lewis County Sheriff Arrest(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF GREIG, New York (WWNY) - Two people living in tents are accused of burglarizing a Lewis County store and fleeing on bicycles when police tried to arrest them.

The sheriff’s office alleges Jesse Lee and Rebecca Lynch, no ages released, broke into the Greig Store in the town of Greig on October 11.

Later that day, officials said they found the suspects living in camping tents in the yard of a home in the town of Lyonsdale.

According to police, a search warrant of the tents turned up property reported stolen from the store, along with drug paraphernalia.

Items reported stolen in two other unrelated thefts were also recovered, officials said.

On October 15, officers found Lee and Lynch. The two allegedly tried to avoid arrest by riding off on bicycles, then fleeing on foot before they were caught.

Both face multiple charges including burglary, grand larceny, resisting arrest, and methamphetamine possession. Lee and Lynch were arraigned and released on their own recognizance.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Car Crash
New York resident dies in fatal crash on Wolfe Island
Empire Square
New Watertown restaurant aims to bring diners downtown
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Colin Powell dies at age 84
Watertown's heavy rescue fire truck
Watertown fire chief: no heavy rescue truck, no way to power up life-saving tools

Latest News

COVID-19 Deaths
COVID leaves 2 more people dead in St. Lawrence County
Carthage Area Hospital's walk-in clinic
Carthage Area Hospital expanding walk-in clinic
Mike Skelly
Trial date set for Ogdensburg mayor
WWNY
Learn how to extend the vegetable growing season