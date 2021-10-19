Poll: NY’s new governor getting mixed reviews

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - New York’s new governor is getting decidedly mixed reviews, when it comes to her job performance.

A Siena College poll released Tuesday morning shows 43 percent of New Yorkers rate the job Kathy Hochul is doing as excellent or good, while 45 percent rate her performance as fair or poor.

When it comes to leading the state through the COVID-19 pandemic and handling natural disasters, slim majorities give Hochul good marks. But when asked how she’s doing when it comes to “issues important to you,” 50 percent rate her only fair or poor, and only 33 percent rate her good or excellent.

The news is even worse in two other areas: asked about strengthening the state’s economy, she gets a negative grade from 51 percent of those polled, with only 31 percent rating her excellent or good. And when it comes to cleaning up corruption, only a quarter of those polled (27 percent) say she’s doing an excellent or good job, while 48 percent rate her performance as fair or poor.

Hochul became governor in August, when former governor Andrew Cuomo resigned in disgrace as a sexual harassment scandal engulfed his administration.

There is good news for Hochul in the poll: her overall favorability rating is 42 - 26, down from 42 - 17 last month, but still safely positive. And in several theoretical match-ups with other Democrats who may run for governor, including Attorney General Letitia James, Hochul has double digit leads. Polling shows a tight race in New York City, with Hochul edging the other candidates in the suburbs downstate and among upstate Democrats.

How seriously should you take any of this? Not very.

As Steve Greenberg, Siena College pollster, points out, we’re still 36 weeks away from primary day with “most potential candidate being, like Hochul, largely unknown to a wide swath of voters.”

