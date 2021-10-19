Randy Kerwin, 62, of Gouverneur

Randy Kerwin, 62, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

There will be no calling hours or funeral services. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.

Randy was born in Gouverneur on March 2, 1959, the son of Pete Cutrie and Dorothy (Cyrus) Kerwin.

He attended school in Gouverneur where he lived and worked most of his life. Randy had worked at the zinc mines and in construction as a heavy machine operator, more recently for Bob Cushman. In his younger days, Randy enjoyed his muscle cars, and recently his tours around the north country with his buddy Bob. Most of all, he loved his time spent with his grandkids.

Randy is survived by his daughters Randi Lynn,Mandi, and Kerri, his grandkids Laithyn, Maddix, and Harlow, his siblings Robert “Butch” Kerwin, Kim Kerwin, and Kathleen Harrington, several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents and his sisters Bonnie McEathron, “Punky” Nolle, and JoAnn Woodrow.

Memorial donations in memory of Randy are encouraged to your local meals on wheels or food bank.

