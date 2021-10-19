Raymond Douglas Barney, 87, of Black River

Raymond Douglas Barney, 87, of West Remington St., Black River, NY, passed away October 18, 2021, at the Hospice Residence of Jefferson County at the Ellis Farm, after a long illness. (Source: Funeral Home)

Raymond was born September 4, 1934, to Floyd and Catherine (Cook) Barney. He attended schools in Theresa and Copenhagen. He married Sarah Wooledge on January 20, 1963, and the couple raised their children at Sarah’s childhood home in Black River. Raymond retired as a bus driver from Carthage Central School District. He loved the New York Yankees, tending his vegetable garden, his 1953 Buick, and anything Elvis.

Among his survivors are his beloved wife, Sarah Barney; three daughters and a son in law, Sonya Barney (Paul Vandermill) of Adams Center, Donna Jackson, of Rome, and Dale Morrow, of Watertown; two sons and their wives, Douglas (Melissa) Barney, of Las Vegas and Irving (Althea) Barney of Vernon; seven grandchildren; Dana Huber, Jay Jackson, Danielle Peters, Alexis Ebberly, Kelsey Espina, Kiara Barney, and Nyah Barney and two great grandchildren; and sister Aretta Waite, of Watertown.

He was predeceased by his parents, brother Irving and sister Mary Secor.

Calling hours will be 10 a.m. to Noon on Friday, October 22nd at the Bruce Funeral Home, Black River. The funeral service will follow at Noon on Friday at the Black River Baptist Church. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Raymond’s many caregivers, the Black River Ambulance Squad, and the staff at Hospice of Jefferson County for their kindness and thoughtful care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Black River Ambulance Squad, PO Box 95, Black River, New York, 13612; or Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, New York, 13601.

