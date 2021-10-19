Robert H. Smith Sr., 91, of Ogdensburg

Mr. Smith passed away at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center on Tuesday morning (Oct 19, 2021) surrounded by his loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Robert H. Smith Sr., age 91 of Ogdensburg, will be held on Thursday (Oct 21, 2021) at 4:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Foxwood Memorial Park.

Calling hours will be held also on Thursday from 2:00pm until the time of the service at the funeral home. Mr. Smith passed away at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center on Tuesday morning (Oct 19, 2021) surrounded by his loving family.

Surviving is a son Paul Smith of Ogdensburg; three daughters Mary (Harold) Rayburn of Lisbon, Debra Gamble of Ogdensburg and Nancy (John) Moore of Heuvelton; grandchildren Brandy Simons, Ann Kendall, Jeremiah Smith, Justin Smith, Staci Rayes, Paul Smith Jr., Patrick Smith, Jayson Rayburn, Alicia Vallance, John Moore Jr., Shelby Moore and Zachary Moore; several great-grandchildren; a brother Sherman Smith, address unknown; and nieces, nephews & cousins.

Bob was predeceased by his wife Theresa in 2008; two sons Robert Smith Jr., Charles Smith and a sister Dorothy LaBrake.

Bob was born on November 25, 1929 in Bangor, NY, a son of the late Harry & Julia (Trudell) Smith. He attended schools in Malone, and later enlisted in the US Army on July 3, 1947. He received his honorable discharge on July 3, 1950 and married Theresa M. Cooper on March 15, 1951.

During his career he was employed at Benson Mines in Star Lake, State Hwy Department, Farmed in Malone, Diamond International, Acco Brands, St. Lawrence County and also drove tractor trailer over the years. He and his wife also were foster parents to 150 children over a 15 year span. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and visiting with friends and family.

