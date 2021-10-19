Advertisement

Samaritan shuts down visitation at Summit Village

Samaritan Summit Village
Samaritan Summit Village
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan officials have shut down visitation to Samaritan Summit Village after another round of testing showed more staffers have contracted the COVID-19 virus.

The facility - both skilled nursing and assisted living - will be closed to visitors for two weeks. Window and fence visits will still be allowed.

News of the additional staffers follows a test this weekend which turned up one employee at Summit Village with the virus.

Meanwhile, the number of people infected with COVID at Samaritan Keep Home keeps growing. Samaritan officials have called it an “outbreak.”

It was 13 residents; as of Tuesday, that number is 18, plus four staff members. Samaritan is doing contact tracing. Visitations at Samaritan Keep were already suspended because of staff illness earlier this month.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Car Crash
New York resident dies in fatal crash on Wolfe Island
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Colin Powell dies at age 84
Empire Square
New Watertown restaurant aims to bring diners downtown
An Ogdensburg woman knows how it feels when Publishers Clearing House comes knocking.
Ogdensburg woman wins Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes

Latest News

Thomas Jefferson statue
Fate of Thomas Jefferson statue unclear after vote
COVID shot being prepared.
‘Mix & Match’ COVID boosters may be coming
Gov. Kathy Hochul
Poll: NY’s new governor getting mixed reviews
High school sports graphic
Tuesday morning sports: great save, and lots of scores