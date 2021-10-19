Samaritan shuts down visitation at Summit Village

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan officials have shut down visitation to Samaritan Summit Village after another round of testing showed more staffers have contracted the COVID-19 virus.

The facility - both skilled nursing and assisted living - will be closed to visitors for two weeks. Window and fence visits will still be allowed.

News of the additional staffers follows a test this weekend which turned up one employee at Summit Village with the virus.

Meanwhile, the number of people infected with COVID at Samaritan Keep Home keeps growing. Samaritan officials have called it an “outbreak.”

It was 13 residents; as of Tuesday, that number is 18, plus four staff members. Samaritan is doing contact tracing. Visitations at Samaritan Keep were already suspended because of staff illness earlier this month.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.