Shirley Ann (Hinckley) Spellacy, 83, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Shirley Ann (Hinckley) Spellacy, 83, of County Route 29, Canton, NY died at her home while in the company of her loving family.

Her final arrangements and services will be held in Connecticut. Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services are in charge of local arrangements.

Shirley was born May 19, 1938, in Willimantic, CT and she was a daughter of the late Arthur K. and Alberta L. (Wheaton) Hinckley. She received her high school diploma from Lyman Memorial High School (CT) in 1956.

On March 8, 1958, she married the late John Alden Spellacy in the Goshen Church of Lebanon, CT. John passed away on September 13, 2005.

Shirley retired from the Town of Marlborough, CT as Assistant Treasurer. Previously she worked as a bookkeeper for J.S. Nasin Company; was a waitress for Fiano’s Restaurant; bookkeeper for Bashiloff Construction; worked in payroll and as a secretary in the Guidance Department for Lebanon School System; she was owner/ operator of Shirley’s Table Restaurant; and worked in the loan department at Willimatic Savings and Loan.

In 2008 she moved to Canton to be closer to daughter and son.

Surviving are her three children, Shawn and wife Mercedes “Mercy” Spellacy of Canton, Karen Spellacy of Canton and Kathy Spellacy of Lebanon, CT; two grandchildren Christopher (Amanda Wiriya) Krapf, and JR Colville; a great-grandson Caleb Wiriya; a brother Charles Hinckley; seven sisters- Martha (Joe) Uhouse, Barbara (Ronald) Drum, Marjorie (Jimmy) Beck, Linda (Vaughn) Long, June (Jerry) Robinson, Eloise (Arthur) Spielman and Evelynn (Eric) O’Keefe; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother Kenny Hinckley and three sisters Betty Mather, Beverly Hinckley and Joyce Feinman.

Shirley’s favorite roll was that of Grammy to Chris and JR. She baked thousands of Christmas cookies every year for her family and dear friends. She was also a Boston Red Sox Fan, enjoyed country music and was fond of trips taken with her husband, family and friends. She was also a past member of Lebanon Volunteer Fire Dept. Ladies Auxillary.

A special thanks to two of Shirley’s caregivers: Kristen Daniels and Keegan Monroe for their devoted service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions to either Pierrepont Volunteer Fire Department or to Hospice & Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley.

