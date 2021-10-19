Thomas “Tommy” Richard Sweredoski, 39, of Lowville

Thomas “Tommy” Richard Sweredoski, 39, of Janesville, CA, formerly of Lowville passed away Monday October 18, 2021. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Thomas “Tommy” Richard Sweredoski, 39, of Janesville, CA, formerly of Lowville passed away Monday October 18, 2021.

Calling hours will be at a date and time to be announced at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville NY, 13648. Burial will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to help with funeral expenses by clicking on the donate button on Tommy’s obituary at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com, or by mail at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville, NY 13367.

Tommy was born in Lowville, NY, on December 30, 1981 a son of the late Philip Richard Sweredoski and Nancy Dean Duncan. He Attended Lowville Academy and worked with his brothers, Clay Duncan, doing drywall and Tim Sweredoski, working construction for several years. Tommy relocated to California earlier this year and had been working construction there.

He is survived by a son, Blake Sweredoski of Glenfield; his mother Nancy Duncan of Glenfield; siblings, Clay and Patricia Duncan of Greig, Lynne and Richard Thompson of Florida, Gwynne and Kevin Myers of Lowville, John and Naomi Sweredoski of California, Steve Sweredoski of Lowville, Marybeth and Patrick Anderson of Vermont, Timothy and Rebecca Sweredoski of Constableville; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his father, Philip Richard Sweredoski.

Tommy was an avid outdoorsmen, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, 4-wheeling and snowmobiling.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

