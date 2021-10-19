Advertisement

Today’s weather: a fine fall day

By Beth Hall
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As promised, today is shaping up to be just fine.

That’s as in sunny.

That’s as in a high in the low 60s.

That’s as in an overnight low in the mid-50s.

Mind you, you’ll want a light jacket when you go out this morning - temperatures are in the 40s, and it will take a while to warm up. But it does, and we get one of those “only in northern New York” days.

Looking ahead, tomorrow will be more of the same, even a bit warmer. The rain starts to return Wednesday night (30 percent chance) though the overnight temperature remains mild and pleasant, in the 50s.

Then rain and clouds for the rest of the week. Cold Friday night, with a low of 40. Hey, it’s autumn. We’re ready for this, right?

