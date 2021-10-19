Tomorrow’s Health: asthma warning, flu shots & heart disease

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A new report warns of the dangers of some medications used to treat asthma in children - and getting your flu shot is good, when it comes to heart attacks and strokes.

A new report warns of the dangers of some medications used to treat asthma in children. The American Academy of Pediatrics says pediatricians need to be aware of the adverse effects of biological therapies - including the risk of anaphylaxis.

The report recommends doctors and asthma patients work together to understand the benefits and risks of each medication. An estimated 7 million children in the United States suffer from asthma.

One in six doctor visits by older patients are now conducted online or over the phone. A University of Michigan study found telehealth is gradually replacing in-person visits for many patients since the pandemic began; but the study also found that in rural areas, where access to medical care is limited, older patients are not using online or phone visits as much. Experts say more needs to be done to provide telehealth options to rural patients.

And, many Americans with heart disease aren’t getting their flu shots, and that could lead to an increased risk of heart attack or stroke. The Journal of the American Heart Association found less than half of heart disease patients under 65 got their flu vaccine.

Doctors say patients are six times more likely to have a heart attack the week after getting the flu. Getting the flu shot can significantly lower the risk of a cardiac event.

