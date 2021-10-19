Trial date set for Ogdensburg mayor

TOWN OF FOWLER, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly will go to trial on a second-degree harassment charge on December 7 in Fowler Town Court.

Skelly is charged with shoving former fire department captain Gerald Mack to the ground as firefighters and others demonstrated outside city hall on December 9, 2020.

Skelly contends Mack was blocking his way into the building for a city council meeting and he didn’t push him.

Skelly appeared in Fowler Town Court on the charge Tuesday.

He has opted for a bench trial before town court Justice Timothy Knowlton.

Skelly is represented by attorney Peter Dumas.

