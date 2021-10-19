Watertown city council hires help for hydro plant

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city council is hiring a consultant to see if the hydro-plant can produce electricity to sell on the open market.

City Council voted unanimously Monday night to have Northeast Energy Services LLC do an engineering evaluation of the plant.

The consultant will check to see if the metering, controls, and grid connections at the plant are sufficient to participate in the state’s electricity market.

Currently, the city has a deal with National Grid which brings in millions of dollars of revenue, but that runs dry in 2030. Right now, the plant is generating more electricity - and money - than city officials expected.

The cost of the consultant is expected to run the city between $15,000 and $19,000 dollars.

