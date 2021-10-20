Advertisement

10,000 pounds of pork products recalled

Several brands of chicharrones and pork rinds are impacted by a recall.
Several brands of chicharrones and pork rinds are impacted by a recall.(Source: FSIS/USDA/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Evans Food Group is pulling more than 10,000 pounds of pork pellet products from store shelves.

These pellets make fried pork skins or pork rinds, also known as chicharrones.

The products were shipped out without benefit of inspection and sold under several brands to stores in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Washington.

The U.S. has not received any reports of adverse reactions.

Still officials say people should throw the recalled snacks away or return them to stores.

Consumers can find out more about the recall on the website Food Safety and Inspection Services.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lewis County Sheriff Arrest
People living in tents allegedly burglarized Lewis County store
FILE
Croghan man dies after being injured in crash
Empire Square
New Watertown restaurant aims to bring diners downtown
Mike Skelly
Trial date set for Ogdensburg mayor
COVID-19 Deaths
COVID leaves 3 more people dead in region

Latest News

A new probe adds to several legal challenges facing former President Donald Trump and his...
Report: Trump golf club under new criminal probe over taxes
FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers remarks in Times Square after he toured the grand...
NYC requiring COVID-19 vaccine for police officers, firefighters, city workers
Kuljinder Singh and his friends unraveled their turbans and used their jackets to make a sturdy...
Friends work together to use turbans to rescue trapped hikers
Kuljinder Singh and his friends unraveled their turbans and used their jackets to make a sturdy...
Friends work together to use turbans to rescue trapped hikers
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
Biden touts middle-class values of his $2 trillion spending plan