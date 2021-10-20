Advertisement

Booster age may be lowered to 40, reports say

Booster shot being given.
Booster shot being given.(KGNS)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - An inside source said health officials could recommend Pfizer and Moderna boosters for people as young as 40 years old.

Data from Israel and breakthrough infections appear to be persuading the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisors.

Israel gives Pfizer boosters to people 40 and older.

Several FDA advisors have said data from that country has interested them in changing the U.S. age limit.

A source said the FDA also is concerned about hospitalizations of younger, vaccinated people.

If advisors recommend the change, it still would need FDA authorization and approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..

Currently, only people who got the Pfizer vaccine can get boosters in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Empire Square
New Watertown restaurant aims to bring diners downtown
FILE
Croghan man dies after being injured in crash
Lewis County Sheriff Arrest
People living in tents allegedly burglarized Lewis County store
COVID-19 Deaths
COVID leaves 3 more people dead in region
Mike Skelly
Trial date set for Ogdensburg mayor

Latest News

Pink ribbon, symbol of breast cancer awareness.
Samaritan Morning Check-up: supporting breast cancer recovery
Information about the upcoming fund-raiser for the Lowville Food Pantry.
Morning interview: fund-raiser for Lowville food pantry
High school sports graphic
Wednesday morning sports: playoffs and lots of scores
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Wednesday: one more beautiful day