Braggin’ Rights, first buck, Salmon River catch

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An 11 point buck leads off this week’s “Braggin’ Rights.”

The buck was bagged by Austyn Baker, who got him back on October 11. Terry Baker sent us the photo.

We also got a photo from Noel in Ogdensburg, who wrote to say he “got it done with a muzzle loader last night,” and sent us a picture of a deer to prove it.

And from the Salmon River, Cameron Best, seen with his catch. Cameron was out fishing with his papa Mike Booth last Sunday. Our photo comes from Kristin Best.

We thank Terry, Noel and Kristin for their photos. If you have a photo of the game you shot or the trophy you landed, you can send it to us via Send It To 7 on our website or on our mobile app.

Be sure to include who’s in the photo, what we’re looking at, and when and where the picture was taken.

The segment airs each Tuesday on First @ 5.

As always, “Braggin’ Rights” is sponsored by the folks at Young Guns Taxidermy in Copenhagen - located on Plank Road, or reachable by phone at 315-401-5842.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.