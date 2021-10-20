Advertisement

Charlton answers murder, other charges in daughter’s death

File photo of Lashanna Charlton, when she was arrested in 2020.
By Keith Benman
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The mother of Treyanna Summerville pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning to killing the teen.

Lashanna Charlton appeared in St. Lawrence County Court before Judge Tatiana Coffinger. Charlton pleaded not guilty to murder and two manslaughter charges.

The judge allowed to Charlton to remain free on bail, to reappear November 8.

Charlton is accused of subjecting Summerville of “prolonged physical abuse” in their Gouverneur home last summer.

In court Wednesday morning, Charlton said she believes the case against her relies almost entirely on the word of one witness.

Charlton, Treyanna and her half-sister all lived in the Gouverneur home.

St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua said he intends to offer psychiatric evidence about Charlton, and wants her examined by a psychiatrist he picks.

