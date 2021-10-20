Advertisement

COVID booster shots given at area nursing homes

COVID-19 Booster Shots
COVID-19 Booster Shots(MGN)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If there’s a case to be made for getting a COVID-19 booster shot, local leaders say look no further than what’s happening at Samaritan Health.

Breakthrough cases where staff and patients, who were vaccinated months ago, are now testing positive for COVID, though few are showing symptoms.

The situation is serious enough that at Samaritan Keep Home, it’s being called an outbreak.

At SKH, 31 residents tested positive for COVID-19, the highest number of cases at once since the pandemic began.

So, booster shots that were scheduled for next week were administered Wednesday.

Booster shots were also given at Samaritan’s Summit Village, where three staff members in the skilled nursing area recently tested positive for COVID-19.

“It is clear that the efficacy of the vaccines wane over time. That’s why you’re seeing more conversation in terms of a third dose,” said Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman Scott Gray.

That, Gray says, paints a picture of what’s to come.

“Clearly, there’s more data coming in that shows over a period of time that a booster shot is required,” he said.

Meanwhile, Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, which has no COVID cases, is preparing to give its boosters. To stay ahead of the game, it’s rolling out the shots at the end of this week into next week.

“That’s why people get the flu shot every year, to stay ahead of it so they don’t get sick. It’s the same mentality, and it’s a mentality that works,” said Jeffrey Jacomawitz, director of corporate communications.

Other facilities like United Helpers in St. Lawrence County and Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility have already held their clinics.

“We gave ours January 24 and January 25. So, we had a lot of them that received them months and months ago. They’re saying that after six months, you should get your booster shot,” said Debra Wurz, United Helpers nursing home administrator.

A spokesperson for United Helpers says the facility doesn’t have any active cases of COVID-19 and the 126 residents at its nursing home and assisted living facility have gotten the shot.

A spokesperson for Samaritan said 95 people got the booster Wednesday at Summit Village. At Samaritan Keep Home, 146 booster shots were administered.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lewis County Sheriff Arrest
People living in tents allegedly burglarized Lewis County store
FILE
Croghan man dies after being injured in crash
Empire Square
New Watertown restaurant aims to bring diners downtown
Four of the five young men charged in a strong arm robbery in Watertown early Wednesday morning.
Five JCC students charged in knife-point robbery in Watertown
File photo of Lashanna Charlton, when she was arrested in 2020.
Charlton answers murder, other charges in daughter’s death

Latest News

Watertown International Airport
Watertown airport flights canceled after weather reporting issues
Homeless summit
Officials brainstorm on battling homelessness
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
New COVID cases reported in region
St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services
St. Lawrence County hires outside group to review foster care, child services