Ellen A. Klock, 92, of LaFargeville

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Ellen A. Klock, 92, of Buttermilk Flats Rd., passed away, Wednesday morning, October 20, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY.

Born on June 26, 1929 in LaFargeville, NY, she was a daughter of Kenneth M. and Martha M.E. Schaber Clark. She graduated from LaFargeville High School in 1948.

Ellen married Melvin R. Klock on August 27, 1949 at the Evangelical Lutheran Church at Orleans Four Corners, LaFargeville, NY. After 62 years of marriage, Melvin passed away, November 18, 2011.

She worked for NY Telephone as an operator and made thermometers at Fachiney’s, Watertown, NY for a time. After her marriage she worked with her husband operating their family farm.

She was a member of the Lutheran Church Ladies Auxillary.

Ellen enjoyed gardening, flowers, quilting and embroidery.

Survivors include two children; a daughter and son-in-law, Gail and Kim Hubbard, a son and daughter-in-law, Lee and Janet Klock, all of LaFargeville, NY; three grandchildren, Kyle Hubbard, Colton Klock and Kendall Klock; seven great-grandchildren, Bryce Schiller, Logan Hubbard, Maxximus Hubbard, Rayvn Hubbard, Chevy Chapman, Hudson Klock and Nash Chapman; one sister, Ilene Piché, Watertown, NY; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her parents, her husband Melvin, an infant daughter, Lisa Ann Klock in 1966 and a sister, Betty Bright all died before her.

Funeral Services will be 2:30 pm, Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the Evangelical Lutheran Church at Orleans Four Corners, LaFargeville, NY with Rev. Allan J. Ferguson, officiating. Burial will be in Grove Cemetery, LaFargeville, NY.

Calling hours will be 4 to 6 pm, Friday, October 22, 2021 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Inc., Theresa, NY.

Donations can be made to the Evangelical Lutheran Church at Orleans Four Corners, 36135 Co. Rt. 15, LaFargeville, NY 13656.

Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.

