Ellen M. Montville, 89, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Ellen M. Montville, age 89, passed away at Massena Hospital on Sunday afternoon, October 17, 2021. As per Ellen’s wishes there will be no calling hours or services. A grave side service will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.

Ellen was born on December 30, 1931 in Mooney, Missouri to the late Pierce and Jewel “Judy” (Pinegar) Dodd.

She attended schools in Missouri. She met her future husband, Frederick E. Montville, while he was serving in the U.S. Air Force. They were married on September 12, 1952 in Springfield, Missouri and soon after relocated to the North Country. Frederick predeceased her on December 1, 1989. Ellen was a homemaker and raised five children. In later years Ellen was a long time member of TOPS, she also volunteered at the community nursing homes and ran the concession stand for St. Joseph’s BINGO for many years.

Ellen is survived by her children, Ellen and Lanny Stanka of Massena, Barbara and Steve Halpin of Massena, Fred and Tricia Montville of Potsdam and John and Lynn Montville (residence unknown). Ellen is also survived by 9 grandchildren; David, Justus, Allen, Tracey, Sheri, Michael, Casey, Morgan, and Emily along with 11 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great granddaughters. Ellen was also predeceased by her daughter LouAnn Montville, her brothers; Donald Dodd and Robert Pinegar, along with a best friend Betty Winchell.

If you wish to send a memorial donation, her favorite charity was St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee or at www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html

Friends and family are encouraged to share memories, and online condolence by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

